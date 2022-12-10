Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are arguably the two best footballers of all time, but there is a very good chance that Paris Saint-Germain and France international forward Kylian Mbappe could surpass both of them, at least at international level.

Messi has never won the World Cup, and neither has Ronaldo, but Mbappe has already won it once and could do it again this year.

And in 2src26 and 2src3src.

At least theoretically.

France have reached the quarter-finals of the 2src22 Qatar World Cup and could successfully defend the title they won in Russia four years ago.

While Ronaldo is 37, Messi is 35.

This is going to be the duo’s final World Cup.

Mbappe at 23 is just getting started.

The PSG forward could end up winning the World Cup more times than the legendary Pele.

And he could break all sorts of other records on a personal level as well.

Mbappe has scored nine goals World Cup goals so far in his career.

And this one in Qatar is not finished yet.

Messi has nine World Cup goals to his name, while Ronaldo has found the back of the net eight times in football’s biggest competition.

Mbappe also has more goals than Pepe before they turned 24.

And that is something.

The 23-year-old is not a targetman upfront, but he is a brilliant wide forward who cuts in and can score all sort of goals.

Mbappe’s record in club football is also imperious.

The forward has scored 25src goals in his professional club football career so far.

And let us not forget that Mbappe is still only 23.

Only Neymar had more career goals at that age than Mbappe.

Lionel Messi was almost 25 when he found the back of the net for the 25srcth time, while Ronaldo was 26 years and eight months.

Just imagine if Mbappe continues in this trajectory and does not get injured.