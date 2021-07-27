-
MLB.com
Abraham Toro’s two-run home run
Abraham Toro smokes a ball deep to right field for a two-run home run, giving the Astros a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the 5th inning
ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports
Vikings waive Jaylen Twyman
Rookie defensive tackle Jaylen Twyman reported to Vikings training camp over the weekend, but he won’t be playing for the team this season. Twyman was shot four times while in Washington, D.C. last month and avoided major injury, but the Vikings announced on Monday that the sixth-round pick has been waived with a non-football injury [more]
ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports
Report: Aaron Rodgers return to Packers hinges on a trade for Randall Cobb
Aaron Rodgers apparently is trying to pull a Tom Brady. Sort of. Trey Wingo reports (or at least he says he’s “hearing”) that the return of Aaron Rodgers to the Packers is “hinging on trading for former teammate Randall Cobb.” Says Wingo, “If Cobb is in Green Bay it looks like Rodgers will be too.” [more]
Sportico
ESPN Powers SEC Shakeup as Realignment 2.0 Appears on Horizon
While the lawyers will be doing much of the talking as Oklahoma and Texas plot their defection from the Big 12, the loudest voice in the virtual room belongs to ESPN. The two schools on Monday notified the conference that they will not be renewing their grants of media rights upon their expiration on June […]
Yahoo Sports
Inside Texas & OU’s Big 12 exit, what’s next for every conference?
The Longhorns and Sooners have all but left the Big 12 for the SEC. Dan Wetzel and Pete Thamel take you inside the meetings this past weekend between the two schools and their scorned conference members. Is this move bad for college football? Which schools would we target if we ran the Pac-12, Big 12, Big Ten and the ACC?
Best Life
McKayla Maroney Became an Olympic Icon a Decade Ago. See Her Now.
Almost 10 years ago, the Fierce Five made headlines competing in the 2012 London Olympics. The members of the legendary team each became famous in their own right: Gabby Douglas, McKayla Maroney, Aly Raisman, Kyla Ross, and Jordyn Wieber. Viewers tuned in as the five young women led Team U.S.A. to gold in the team all-around competition. They won by a landslide of five points, which is almost unheard of in the sport. But Maroney became well known for more than just her almost perfectly scored pe
