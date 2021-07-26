Kyle Richards shares scary video aftermath of her walking into a beehive that led to hospitalization – Fox News

Kyle Richards is back home and healing following her hospitalization Sunday after she walked into a beehive in her yard.

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star is allergic to bees and subsequently “terrified” of them. She lived her nightmare over the weekend when she accidentally walked right into a hive that had set up shop in her backyard by her pool. The reality star took to Instagram shortly after the incident to share the story with her followers.

“So this happened yesterday … I walked into a hive of bees and was stung multiple times. If you know me at all you know I am allergic to bees and terrified of them,” she wrote on her Instagram Story over an image of herself laying with an oxygen mask in the hospital.

Kyle Richards was hospitalized after walking into a beehive in her yard.

(Photo by Jean Baptiste Lacroix/Getty Images)

Never one to shy away from sharing the more embarrassing moments in her life, Richards then shared security footage from her home that shows the aftermath of the incident.

“I can laugh at this video now but what you can’t see is that they were in my hair and were literally chasing me. My family wasn’t home and for whatever reason the people that work for me couldn’t hear me screaming for help. My landline wouldn’t dial 911 and my epi pen was defective and wouldn’t open,” she explained.

The video shows Richards running toward her home and seemingly trying to use her phone to get help. She stops before going inside the house when she realizes that there is at least one bee in her hair. She spends a few moments shaking her head trying to shake it free to no avail. In an effort to rescue herself, she dives into the nearby pool and continues submerging herself until she stops hearing a buzzing noise.

In a follow-up to the post, Richards warned her followers who may suffer from similar allergies to educate themselves on how to use the potentially life-saving tool known as an EpiPen.

Kyle Richards was hospitalized after an allergic reaction to multiple bee stings.

(Getty Images)

“I share this story with you because I sometimes don’t bother to take my epi pen with me,” Richards added. “I also don’t know why I couldn’t get mine to work. It’s important to look on you tube and watch the videos of how to use it. There are different types of epi pens and they each work differently. But also always call 911 even if you are able to use your epi pen as they have to use other medications to help breathing etc.”

The mother of four concluded her thoughts on the matter by showing some gratitude to her local fire department and emergency responders for keeping her safe.

“Including helping me through my panic attack. And for repeatedly having to convince me there were no more bees in my hair,” she joked.

She revealed that the firefighters came to check on her Monday morning and she posed for a selfie with a group of them. She noted that she’s feeling better but that her face still has noticeable red marks that will likely be around for a while longer.