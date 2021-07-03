-
NASCAR.com
Kurt Busch tops Cup Series practice at Road America, Kyle Busch crashes
Kurt Busch knocked off brother Kyle Busch from the top of the leaderboard with less than three minutes left in Saturday’s NASCAR Cup Series practice in preparation for Sunday’s Jockey Made in America 250 at Road America (2:30 p.m. ET, NBC/NBC Sports App, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). RELATED: Practice results Busch laid down a lap […]
-
NASCAR.com
2021 Road America betting preview, presented by BetMGM
This article is brought to you by BetMGM. In 1956, what is known today as the NASCAR Cup Series visited Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin to compete at what is known as Road America — a road course well-known to several racing circuits. This weekend, the Cup Series returns for the first time in 65 years for […]
-
Associated Press
New 2-year deal gives Hamilton chance to win 10 titles in F1
By the time his new contract runs out at the end of 2023, Lewis Hamilton could be standing apart as Formula One’s greatest driver with 10 world titles. Mercedes announced Saturday that the seven-time F1 champion signed a two-year contract extension. The 36-year-old British driver is in his ninth season with Mercedes after joining from McLaren eight years ago.
-