kyle-busch-emerges-from-late-tangle-with-hemric,-lands-102nd-xfinity-win-at-atlanta

Kyle Busch drove away from late-race contact with teammate Daniel Hemric to close out a sweep of his five starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series this season, winning Saturday at Atlanta Motor Speedway in what he has said would be his final appearance on the circuit.

Busch’s No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota was strong all day, leading 97 of the 164 laps in the Credit Karma Money 250 and sweeping both stage wins. His 102nd Xfinity win was his third in the series at the 1.54-mile Georgia track.

Busch tangled with Hemric in a stacked-up restart with six laps remaining in regulation (the race distance was extended by one lap into overtime). Hemric struggled to maintain control of his No. 18 JGR Toyota, but made contact with the Turn 1 retaining wall. He led 45 laps but finished 30th in the 40-car field.

Jeb Burton placed second in the Kaulig Racing No. 10 Chevrolet, winding up .550 seconds behind at the checkered flag. Noah Gragson, Justin Haley and Ty Dillon finished out the top five in that order.

Austin Dillon was a last-minute substitute for Michael Annett in JR Motorsports’ No. 1 Chevrolet. Annett was a late scratch with a leg injury, and Dillon placed 11th in just his second Xfinity start this season.

The Xfinity Series’ next race is scheduled next Saturday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway (3 p.m. ET, NBCSN/NBC Sports App, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

