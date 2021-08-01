Kyari’s alleged involvement in fraud poses great risk to Nigeria’s image – CHURAC

President of the Centre for Human Rights and Anti-Corruption Crusade, CHURAC, E, Alaowei on Sunday said DCP Abba Kyari’s alleged involvement in international fraud poses a big threat to Nigeria’s international image.

This is contained in a statement signed and made available to bioreports, by Alaowei.

The legal practitioner said, “The way the Government of Nigeria handles the matter will determine how our country will be valued amongst the committee of nations.”

According to him, “The police authorities should leave no stone unturned in investigating the matter and corporate with the FBI if he is found culpable.

“The Federal Government has promised in many fora to partner with the international community to fight cybercrime and money laundering.

“Now is the time to prove the Government’s commitments in fighting corruption. Well, we await the corresponding responses from the Government.”