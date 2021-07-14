kwara-state-house-of-assembly-suspends-lone-pdp-lawmaker-for-criticising-state-governor

Honourable Jimoh Agboola has been suspended from plenary sessions at the Kwara state House of Assembly

While Agboola is the only PDP member in the Assembly while his 23 other colleagues are members of the ruling APC

The lawmaker dismissed his suspension by the Speaker of the House, Yakubu Danladi, saying it cannot stand

PAY ATTENTION: Join . Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Illorin – The only member of the opposition in the 24-member Kwara state House of Assembly, Jimoh Agboola, has been suspended.

Premium Times newspaper reports that the lawmaker was suspended over comments deemed critical of the Governor-led administration.

Kwara state House of Assembly suspended the lone PDP lawmaker for criticising Governor Abdurazaq.

Photo credit: Kwara state government

Source: Facebook

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Why Agboola was suspended

According to the report, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) member representing Ilorin South was suspended indefinitely from attending plenaries for alleged contempt and abuse of privilege.

His suspension followed a motion moved by the House Leader, Abubakar Olawoyin, during plenary on Tuesday, June 13.

Olawoyin drew the assembly’s attention to a radio interview granted by Agboola in which the PDP lawmaker criticised the APC-led government for sidelining his constituency from developmental projects.

The Speaker, Yakubu Danladi, in his response, directed the House committee on ethics, privileges, and judiciary to conduct an investigation on the matter and report its findings as soon as possible.

He also directed Agboola to stop attending plenary sessions pending the conclusion of the investigation.

Agboola reacts to his suspension

Nigerian Tribune newspaper reports that in reaction to his suspension, the lawmaker said that the action would not stand the test of time, adding that he would make his next line of action known soon.

The Nation newspaper quoted him as saying:

“My suspension is dead on arrival. I will soon make my next move known.”

Apart from the partisan disagreements in the Kwara state House of Assembly, the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been polarised into factions.

While one faction is loyal to Governor Abdulrazaq, the other faction is loyal to the minister of information and culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed.

Alhaji Mohammed has recently launched a verbal attack on the governor, calling him a ‘one-chance governor.

Meanwhile, the Kwara state chapter of the APC has given indication that it may sanction the minister over his recent outburst against the governor.

The minister had claimed that he sponsored the electioneering campaigns of Abdulrazaq in 2019 which has been denied by the camp of the governor.

In an interview with select journalists including a . reporter on Wednesday, July 7, the APC caretaker committee chairman in Kwara state, Abdullahi Samari Abubakar, said the party may apply disciplinary measures according to the party’s constitution.

Source: .