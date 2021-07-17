kwara:-police-recover-dead-body-of-fulani-herdsman-allegedly-murdered-by-suspected-ritualists

Unknown persons, suspected to be ritualists, have allegedly murdered a 20-year-old Fulani herder, identified as Usman Audu, in Igosun, Offa Local Government Area of Kwara state.

bioreports learnt that the incident occurred on Friday.

Audu’s brother informed security operatives in the area that the victim, left home with cows by 11a.m on Thursday, 15/07/2021 for the daily activities, but did not return at about 1600hours when he was expected to return home.

Ironically, the cows returned home without Usman Audu, our correspondent further gathered.

“The family of Usman Audu reached out to one of their district heads, Wakili, to help them find out by reporting the incident to security agencies, if the victim was arrested and in their custody, but could not be found.”

The family continued the search and informed people in the bid to trace his movements and whereabouts and extended the search into the bush.

“Fortunately, they found his dead body in one farm in Igosun, with shoes and stick used to kill him with traces of blood recovered.

“They later discovered that part of his body had been dismembered, like penis, two hands, two eyes and his heart, from the body.”

The corpse has been deposited at the Offa general hospital by the Nigeria police for further investigation.

The spokesman of the state police command, Mr Okasanmi Ajayi, when contacted in Ilorin on phone at about 6.14p.m on Saturday, confirmed the development.

He said there was a report of a missing 20-year-old herder, who went out for grazing but did not return home.

He disclosed that the dead body of the victim had been recovered by the police, though no arrest had been made.

Okasanmi, said investigation was ongoing into the matter.