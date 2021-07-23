kwara:-nscdc-arrests-two-alleged-generator-thieves-in-ilorin

Two suspected generator thieves have been arrested by the Kwara State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Ilorin.

Spokesman of the Command, Mr Babawale Zaid Afolabi, in a statement in Ilorin, on Friday, said the suspects allegedly committed the offence at Oyun area of Ilorin metropolis.

“The incident occurred at Tepatan village, Oyun area in Ilorin, the state capital.

“Through a tip off and effort of the local vigilante, the missing generator was allegedly found inside the apartment of one John Samson of Teju Street, Oyun area in Ilorin,” the spokesman revealed.

He said the suspect’s accomplice, identified as John Jasper, of Maiduku Street, Sango area of Ilorin, was picked up after further investigations.

“Both suspects have confessed to have conspired to steal the generator and committed the offence on Sunday, July 19, 2021,” he added.

bioreports reports that one of the suspects, John Jasper, allegedly scaled the fence of the premises where the stolen generator was kept.

Investigation into the matter is ongoing.

