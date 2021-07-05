Kwara APC crisis: Ajuloopin lied, Lai Mohammed funded elections – Financial secretary

Mohammed Tajudeen, the financial secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara, on Sunday said Lai Mohammed, the Minister of Information and Culture, funded the by-election campaign expenses of Rep. AbdulRaheem Ajuloopin in 2018.

Tajudeen disclosed to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ilorin that contrary to the claim of the lawmaker representing Ekiti, Irepodun, Isin and Oke-Ero Federal Constituency that he gave Mohammed N32.5million, the minister solely sourced for the campaign funds to prosecute the by-election and other elections in the State.

He said that the estimated amount for the by-election campaign was N26 million, adding that this was released to Bashir Bolarinwa, the Chairman of the party.

According to him, the sum was distributed by the chairman following laid down instructions.

Tajudeen said: “I want to plead with Hon. Ajuloopin to go back to Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq and ask him what the N50million was used for.

“Till now, we haven’t seen that money in the party’s account.

“As the financial secretary of APC, I know about all that happened in the party.

“On the N50million allegedly given to Alhaji Lai Mohammed, I want to plead with Ajuloopin to ask the governor who the money was delivered to and what was it meant for?

“How can he say he gave somebody N50million? That’s a big lie from Hon. Ajuloopin.

“All the money expended on Ajuloopin was provided by Alhaji Lai Mohammed.

“This’s my challenge to Ajuloopin: let him account for the N74million.

“What did he do with it? Why did he disappear on the eve of the election?”

Tajudeen also said that all the money spent on the election of Ajuloopin was transferred from the Kwara APC account.