KUWTK: Why Khloe Has ‘No Interest’ in Rekindling Romance With Lamar – Screen Rant

Khloé Kardashian from Keeping Up With the Kardashians reportedly has “no interest” in rekindling a romance with her ex-husband Lamar Odom. Amid Lamar’s public feud with Khloé’s most recent ex Tristan Thompson, it’s said that Khloé has not warmed up to the idea of dating Lamar again. This comes after the NBA alum Lamar made repeated attempts to get Khloé’s attention this year, following his breakup with Sabrina Parr.

It was back in December when Lamar ended his short-lived engagement with his ex-fiancée Sabrina. The couple had a messy split, with both of them lashing out at each other via social media and interviews. Once they were done, Lamar seemingly started to hint that he still had feelings for his ex-wife Khloé and wanted her back. Lamar shared his regrets about cheating during their marriage and uploaded videos of him binge-watching their old show Khloé & Lamar. At one point, Lamar even revealed Tristan’s past history with Sabrina, which allegedly included a hookup when they both lived in Cleveland, Ohio. None of these actions resulted in Khloé responding to Lamar’s apparent advances.

Most recently, Lamar was targeted by Tristan after leaving a few heart-eye emojis under Khloe’s bikini pic. “Hottie,” Lamar commented under the steamy photo. Tristan responded by shading Lamar. He did this by making a tasteless reference to Lamar’s past near-fatal overdose. Insiders then shared how “childish” Khloe found their feud to be. The same sources admitted that the Good American founder did get a good laugh out of their spat. It’s clear that Lamar and Tristan are both exes who want Khloé back in their life. When it comes to Lamar, Khloé reportedly has “no interest in connecting” with her ex-husband. “Khloe will always have a sweet spot for Lamar in her heart but has no interest in rekindling a romantic relationship,” a source told E! News.

While Khloé acknowledges the “huge part” that Lamar played in her life during their fairly long marriage, she “will always feel empathetic towards him,” but that’s as far as it goes, the source says. Khloé “has completely moved on from that chapter,” in her life, the insider explains. “He has tried to reach out and get her attention and Khloe just laughs it off,” the source stated, adding, “She has a lot going on and it’s just not her focus.” It was just last month when word got out about Khloé’s breakup with Tristan. The news was only released after Tristan was reportedly seen entering a private room with three women at a party thrown by Drake.

It’s said that Khloé lost all faith in Tristan following his latest cheating scandal with Sydney Chase. While Tristan has denied all wrongdoing, the damage has been done. The Boston Celtics player has been leaving emojis under her pics and highlighting how good of a father he is to their daughter True Thompson. These actions seem like attempts at winning Khloé back. Fans are begging Khloé to move on and leave Tristan alone for good this time. Only time will tell if Khloé from Keeping Up With the Kardashians stays strong and maintains a co-parenting relationship with Tristan, and nothing more.

