KUWTK: Khloe Reveals Her Solution for Kendall’s Recent ‘Baby Fever’ – Screen Rant

Even though the final season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians is now over, there are still tons of unaired bonus scenes that the Kardashian-Jenner is ready to share online. One recently-surfaced bonus clip shows the family devising a hilarious plan in response to Kendall Jenner’s sudden “baby fever.” With Kendall being the only one of Kris Jenner’s six children who doesn’t have kids of her own, Kendall is starting to feel left out.

The Kardashian-Jenner family has grown a lot over the 20 seasons they starred on KUWTK. Not only did their net worths and celebrity status skyrocket, but almost all of Kris’ children created offspring of their own. Kourtney Kardashian has three kids with her ex Scott Disick, while Kim Kardashian shares four children with her ex-husband Kanye West. In turn, Khloe Kardashian has one daughter with her on-and-off boyfriend Tristan Thompson, while Rob Kardashian has a daughter with ex Blac Chyna. Kylie Jenner shocked fans when she and rapper Travis Scott welcomed their daughter in 2018.

With all of her siblings raising their children, it looks like the supermodel Kendall Jenner has gotten a little jealous of all the parenting she’s surrounded by. A bonus scene shared by E! from the final season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians shows Khloe, Kris, and Kim coming up with a plan to combat Kendall’s baby fever. “You’re going to die,” Khloe says to her mom. “So Kendall, the other day, was like, ‘I think I have baby fever.'” However, the Good American founder completely understands it, considering that Kendall is “around all of us with, like, 100 kids, so I get it.” Plus, the Kardashian-Jenner kids “are so damn cute, why wouldn’t you have baby fever?” Khloe added.

The momager of six jokingly admitted that even she has felt a little bit of baby fever due to being surrounded by so many of her grandkids. In efforts to give Kendall a dose of reality, Khloe suggests that the siblings give the fashion model “a baby for a day.” Kim even added in her opinion that “Newborns are easy but toddlers are hard.” Considering all the toddlers among Kris’s clan of grandchildren, Kendall would have a lot on her plate babysitting her nieces and nephews. “When they’re toddlers, you have to figure out what to do with them all day long,” Khloe said of raising her 3-year-old daughter True Thompson.

Kris agrees with her daughter’s plan and says that Kendall will “need a crier, we need a runner, and we need an eater.” Khloe then suggests Kendall get started with babysitting Chicago West since she’ll cry anytime Kendall leaves the room. The adorable moment gives a look into how lighthearted the Keeping Up With The Kardashians family takes their growing bunch of children.

