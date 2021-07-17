KUWTK: Kanye & Irina Shayk Debunk Rumors of Relationship Troubles – Screen Rant

Kanye West and Irina Shayk are setting the record straight. The rapper and supermodel were first linked in earlier this year, months after the announcement of his divorce from Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kim Kardashian. Recently, a lot of trouble-in-paradise rumors started spreading. The couple wants people to know that they have it all wrong.

The pair was apparently already dating for months before they were initially spotted celebrating Kanye’s 44th birthday. Neither party is a stranger to tabloid coverage, so perhaps it’s not surprising that breakup rumors soon followed. Earlier this week, it was widely reported that the romance had already cooled off. Sources claimed the Russian beauty was losing interest in the Yeezy designer romantically, and only liked him as a friend. But now another story has come out, alleging that couldn’t be further from the truth.

On the contrary to cooling off, “things are as hot as ever”, reports TMZ. A source told the website that the Page Six story of Irina losing interest is completely fiction. The couple spent a romantic holiday weekend together in San Francisco to celebrate July 4th. And they were even seen on a date at a fancy restaurant called Mourad. The anonymous insider also debunked a rumor the 35-year-old had rejected an invitation from Kanye to go on a trip to Paris. This was seemingly supported by Kanye’s solo appearance at the Balenciaga fashion show. However, this source says, Kanye was only at the show for business reasons and flew to Paris and back in the same day.

The breakup rumors also appear to ignore that Irina and Kanye’s relationship is currently long distance. The musician primarily resides in Los Angeles and Wyoming. His time spent in Wyoming was one of the issues Kim brought up when addressing their split on her reality show. Meanwhile, Irina is primarily based in New York, as that is where she and ex Bradley Cooper co-parent their daughter. Just because they may not be spotted in the same place together all the time, that doesn’t mean they’ve split.

Kanye’s ex Kim has yet to publicly date anyone. But the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star holds no ill-will against her ex’s new love. When Irina and Kanye were first seen together, a source claimed Kim “wasn’t surprised” by the development. The former West spouses also appear to be on better terms since splitting up. Kanye is even helping his ex-wife with her KKW beauty re-launch.

Source: TMZ





