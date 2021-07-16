kutumela:-mamelodi-sundowns-snap-up-former-orlando-pirates-striker

The hard-working player has become Masandawana’s fifth signing in the current transfer window

Mamelodi Sundowns have continued their signing spree by announcing the acquisition of Bafana Bafana international Thabiso Kutumela.

The diminutive striker has joined the reigning PSL champions from Maritzburg United, where he played some of his best football in his three seasons at the club.

Sundowns announced that the former Orlando Pirates marksman has signed a five-year deal with the club ahead of the 2021/22 season:

Editors’ Picks Fantasy football: Premier League 2021-22 tips, best players, rules, prizes & guide to FPL game

Tino Livramento: Why European clubs are queuing up to sign Chelsea’s academy star

‘The USWNT should not lose’ – Hope Solo previews the 2020 Olympic Games and reflects on controversy at Rio 2016

All Of US: The U.S. Women’s Soccer Show – Goal launches new USWNT podcast ahead of the Olympic Games

“With preparations for the new season in full swing, Mamelodi Sundowns are delighted to announce the latest addition to the squad,” a club statement read.

“Limpopo-born forward and Bafana Bafana international, Thabiso Kutumela has reached an agreement with Mamelodi Sundowns and signed a 5-year contract with the reigning DStv Premiership Champions.

“The 28-year-old striker joins The Yellow Nation after scoring 12 goals in 26 league starts with Maritzburg United FC this past season.:

“Kutumela’s high work rate, assists and goals culminated in him earning his Bafana Bafana call up for the Afcon qualifiers.”

Kutumela has become Sundowns’ fifth signing in the current transfer window after also acquiring Pavol Safranko, attacking midfielder Neo Maema, defenders Divine Lunga and Grant Kekana.

Safranko was signed by Masandawana from Romanian club Sepsi OSK and Maema moved to the Tshwane giants from Bloemfontein Celtic, while Lunga and Kekana joined the club from Lamontville Golden Arrows and SuperSport United, respectively.

The speedy striker was nominated for the PSL Footballer of the Year and Player’s Player of the Season accolades along with Sundowns duo Themba Zwane and Peter Shalulile.

Kutumela had played an instrumental role in helping Maritzburg retain their status in the elite league during the 2020/21 season and he was named the club’s captain by coach Ernst Middendorp.

However, it was Shalulile, who won the PSL Footballer of the Year and Player’s Player of the Season awards having been very influential for Masandawana as they clinched the PSL title.

The Sundowns technical team which is led by co-coaches Manqoba Mngqithi and Rhulani Mokwena will be hoping Kutumela forms a deadly partnership with fellow attackers Zwane and Shalule in the upcoming season which is expected to start next month.