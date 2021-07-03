Reuters Videos

Indian wildlife officials release 27 python hatchlings

Forest officials released 27 python hatchlingsinto India’s Chandaka forest rangeLocation: Khorda, IndiaAt least 30 eggs were collected in Mayafter a pregnant python was spotted by wildlife officials and villagersThe python was guarded while it laid the eggs(SOUNDBITE) (English) DIVISIONAL FOREST OFFICER, CHANDAKA WILDLIFE DIVISION, RAMAKANTA NAYAK, SAYING:”Out of 30 eggs, 27 siblings of python was come out from the eggs and their length is about two feet and today it was decided to release the baby pythons in the sanctuary.”(SOUNDBITE) (Hindi) KHORDHA RESIDENT, MANOJ PRATIHARI, SAYING:”There is climate change and it is our basic requirement to save the environment so, this experiment is an example of saving nature. We saved the eggs using artificial incubation and this experiment became an achievement for us.”