NASCAR.com
Kurt Busch tops Cup Series practice at Road America, Kyle Busch crashes
Kurt Busch knocked off brother Kyle Busch from the top of the leaderboard with less than three minutes left in Saturday’s NASCAR Cup Series practice in preparation for Sunday’s Jockey Made in America 250 at Road America (2:30 p.m. ET, NBC/NBC Sports App, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). RELATED: Practice results Busch laid down a lap […]
Reuters
Family of four, economics student, police chief’s mother among Florida condo victims
Those recovered from the rubble in the oceanside town of Surfside and identified by police included the wife and two young daughters of a sales manager whose body was already found, the mother of a local police chief, a Costa Rica-born accountant and a young Puerto Rican graphic artist who refused to let a disability dampen his spirits. Marcus Guara, 52, had just started a new job in November as regional sales manager at Kassatex New York, a maker of towels, linens and other textiles, according to his social media posts. Late on Wednesday, police said they had found his wife Ana Guara, 42, and their daughters, Lucia, 10, and Emma, 4.
Benzinga
Which Way Will the Red Hot Real Estate Market Move Next?
Photo by Breno Assis on Unsplash. In the past year, the housing market in the United States has been like riding a roller coaster at a breakneck pace, with demand surging then falling back as many first-time buyers found themselves shut out of a market where houses were already sold by the end of an open-house, and offers needed to be thousands of dollars higher than the asking price to even be considered. As the market has continued to heat up, opinions on both sides of the coin have become mor
Motley Fool
Tesla’s Under Pressure in China. Here Are 3 EV Companies That Can Capitalize on This
It’s been a rough couple of months for Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) as the electric-vehicle (EV) company tries to make inroads in the all-important Chinese auto market. A Chinese regulator announced last week that Tesla was voluntarily recalling more than 285,000 vehicles in the country to address an issue with the company’s driver-assist system. The recall, which Tesla says can be managed via an over-the-air software update, follows previous criticism from Chinese authorities.
Associated Press
Court strikes Trump EPA rule for full-year 15% ethanol sales
A federal appeals court on Friday threw out a Trump-era Environmental Protection Agency rule change that allowed for the sale of a 15% ethanol gasoline blend in the summer months. The decision deals a significant blow to the ethanol industry and corn farmers who grow the crop from which the fuel additive is made. Corn farmers and ethanol refiners have pushed for the government to allow the widespread sale of a 15% ethanol blend.
HuffPost
The Olympics Don’t Want Black Women To Win
Sha’Carri Richardson, Christine Mboma, Beatrice Masilingi and others have been disqualified in the 2021 Olympics because of policies that are racist and unjust.
Reuters Videos
Indian wildlife officials release 27 python hatchlings
Forest officials released 27 python hatchlingsinto India’s Chandaka forest rangeLocation: Khorda, IndiaAt least 30 eggs were collected in Mayafter a pregnant python was spotted by wildlife officials and villagersThe python was guarded while it laid the eggs(SOUNDBITE) (English) DIVISIONAL FOREST OFFICER, CHANDAKA WILDLIFE DIVISION, RAMAKANTA NAYAK, SAYING:”Out of 30 eggs, 27 siblings of python was come out from the eggs and their length is about two feet and today it was decided to release the baby pythons in the sanctuary.”(SOUNDBITE) (Hindi) KHORDHA RESIDENT, MANOJ PRATIHARI, SAYING:”There is climate change and it is our basic requirement to save the environment so, this experiment is an example of saving nature. We saved the eggs using artificial incubation and this experiment became an achievement for us.”
The Telegraph
Emma Raducanu’s next opponent Ajla Tomljanovic involved in furious Wimbledon row
“Your behaviour is terrible, terrible,” former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko said to Ajla Tomljanovic as they shook hands at the net. Australia’s Tomljanovic had booked her place in the last-16 against British teenager Emma Raducanu with a three-set win over Ostapenko, but the drama was far from over. “You’re the one to talk!” Tomljanovic countered, as she went to collect her bags. “You have zero respect,” Ostapenko fumed. “The worst player on the tour!” She stormed off the court, much t