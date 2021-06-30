Apple plans to release its second-generation AirPods Pro next year, according to well-respected Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.



In his latest investor note, obtained by MacRumors, Kuo says that demand for AirPods is thought to be “lower-than-expected” for the remainder of this year, revising his forecast to 70-75 million, compared to 75-85 million. According to Kuo, the release of the second-generation ‌AirPods Pro‌ next year will boost shipments to more than 100 million.

Bloomberg reported last month that Apple’s second-generation ‌AirPods Pro‌ will include “updated motion sensors with a focus on fitness tracking.” Apple is reportedly exploring the possibility of using a design similar to the recently launched Beats Studio Buds for the new ‌AirPods Pro‌, which would eliminate the stem.