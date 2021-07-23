Kundali Bhagya July 23, 2021 written update: Kritika learns about Sherlyn’s evil plan – Republic World

Kundali Bhagya July 23 episode: It begins with Kiritika learning about Sherlyn’s evil plan to kills Preeta’s baby and confronts her. She takes Sherlyn inside the room while Srishti follows her. As they go inside, Sherlyn yells at Kritika to which, the latter slaps her. She then blames Sherlyn for trying to kill Preeta’s baby and tells her, how disgusting she can be. While Srishti stands in shock, Sherlyn tries to slap Kritika but she stops her and further reveals that she knows that she intentionally dropped the marbles on the stairs.

As Srishti learns from Kritika about Sherlyn’s plan to kill Preeta’s baby, she loses her calm and attacks Sherlyn. Kritika then intervenes and stops her. She then warns her not to make any wrong move as Sherlyn did everything out of jealousy. She further asks Srishti to treat this as her last mistake and they warn Sherlyn not to harm Preeta or her baby to which, she looks angrily at Kritika.

Sherlyn then decides to call Prithvi and tell him what Kritika did to her, he feels relaxed to know that Kritika failed her plan. Meanwhile, the entire family enjoy together while Krana thanks Preeta for making is family so happy. On watching Preeta and her family happy, Sarla hopes that her daughter might be away from all the evil around her and feels relieved on knowing that Mahira is no more in the house. She even wishes that Sherlyn does not harm Preeta as she too can be dangerous to her. Meanwhile, Srishti arrives and decides to spoil everyone’s mood by disclosing what Sherlyn did.

As Daima discloses that Preeta will be a mother of twins, Srishti asks her how she can be so sure to which she responds that she has a lot of experience. Mahesh then revealed that he will have to get another cot for twins as he earlier ordered for a single baby. He then gets into his happy mode and performs in front of the family. As Karan and Preeta enjoy with the family, Sherlyn stares at Preeta and feels jealous.

