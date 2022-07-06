Kuje Prison attack: Increased crime expected in Abuja – US alerts citizens

The United States Embassy has warned its citizens in Nigeria against travelling on the airport road in Abuja and some states in Nigeria.

The warning came after suspected Boko Haram terrorists attacked Kuje Prison and freed some inmates on Tuesday night.

Among the states are Borno, Yobe, Adamawa, Gombe, Kaduna, Katsina, Zamfara and riverine areas of Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Cross River.

Citizens have been advised to only embark on essential travel to Bauchi, Kano, Jigawa , Niger, Sokoto, Kogi, within 20km of the border with Niger in Kebbi State, Abia and non-riverine areas of Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, Plateau and Taraba States.

The US embassy in a statement on Wednesday, titled, ‘Abuja FCT prison break near the airport on July 5, 2022’, stated that crime has become endemic throughout Nigeria.

The statement read, “On the night of July 5, 2022, an attack on Kuje Prison freed a large portion of the estimated 1,000 prisoners. The prison lies approximately 27 miles southwest of the Central Business District.

“An increase in crime is expected in and around Abuja. It’s recommended that US citizens should maintain a high state of personal security awareness for the next two weeks and avoid unnecessary travel on the airport road.”

“Crime is endemic throughout Nigeria and tends to spike after dark. Avoiding locations and situations that increase the likelihood of being victimized is the best defence. Avoid displays of valuables and limit nighttime activity.

“Terrorists are increasingly using less sophisticated methods of attack including knives, firearms, and vehicles to target crowds more effectively.

“Frequently, the terrorists aim is focused on unprotected or vulnerable targets, such as: High-profile public events, political rallies, holiday events, demonstrations, hotels, clubs, and restaurants frequented by tourists etc,” the statement read.