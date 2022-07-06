Kuje jailbreak: Terrorists will feel successful if I cancel Senegal trip – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has explained why he did not cancel his trip to Senegal after the Kuje jailbreak.

The President is scheduled to participate in the International Development Association (IDA) for Africa Summit in Dakar, Senegal.

The IDA, a financial institution, which offers concessional loans and grants to developing countries, is a member of the World Bank Group.

In a statement by spokesman Garba Shehu, Buhari said his failure to attend the meeting would make would mean that the terrorists are successful.

The Nigerian leader made the comment after his visit to the Kuje prison where he assessed the extent of damage.

The government informed the public that it was aware of the mounting criticism of the trip to Dakar.

“Governments don’t stop working because nations face terrorist threats”, the presidency argued.

“To cancel the trip to Senegal would mean that the terrorists are successful in calling the shots, something that no responsible government in the world will allow.”

In Kuje, the President was also informed that security forces have recaptured 350 of the escapees while about 450 others are still unaccounted for.

“I am disappointed with the intelligence system. How can terrorists organize, have weapons, attack a security installation and get away with it?”, Buhari quipped.