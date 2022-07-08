Home NEWS Kuje jailbreak: I’m tired of feeling helpless – Falz
Kuje jailbreak: I’m tired of feeling helpless – Falz

by News
Folarin Falana, popularly known as Falz, has joined well meaning Nigerians in lamenting over the heightened state of insecurity in the country.

The rapper, in a post shared on Instagram, said that he was tired of feeling sad, helpless and ashamed.

His post read, “At what point does this shit become too ridiculous?

“I’m really tired of feeling sad, ashamed and helpless.”

Falz made this known as he shared tweets from President Muhammadu Buhari condemning the terrorists attack on Kuje correctional facility.

Buhari, while assessing the extent of damage during his visit to Kuje prison after the attack, expressed disappointment over the intelligence system.

The President added that cancelling his trip to Senegal at the time will mean the terrorists have succeeded, hence his decision to go ahead despite concerns from Nigerians.

