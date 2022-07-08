Home NEWS Kuje jailbreak: Buhari govt declares 33 Boko Haram terrorists wanted
Kuje jailbreak: Buhari govt declares 33 Boko Haram terrorists wanted

The Federal Government on Friday declared wanted 33 of the inmates who escaped from its Kuje Medium Security Custodial Centre in Abuja.

The 33 inmates were said to have cases linking them to the Boko Haram sect, NAN reports.

Gunmen believed to be Boko Haram on Tuesday night invaded the Kuje prison, bombing their way in and freeing 879 inmates.

Among the inmates declared wanted were at least 64 persons who have terror-related charges on their necks.

Some of those declared wanted are Muhammad Sani Adamu, Muktar Umar, Nambil Zakari Gambo, AbdulKareem Musa, Abdulsalami Adamu and others.

