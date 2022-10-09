Kuami Eugene Honored At The 2022 BMI London Awards (VIDEO)

Multiple award winning Ghanaian musician and entertainer, Eugene Kwame Marfo, known within the showbiz space as Kuami Eugene was honored at the 2022 BMI London Awards.The sensational musician, songwriter and performing artiste was honored for his contribution to Ckay’s global hit single, ‘Love Nwantiti’ song which also features raving Nigerian act and emPawa Africa prodigy, Joeboy.

The songwriters, including the Lynx Entertainment signee, Kuami Eugene as well as the publishers of ‘Love Nwantiti’ were awarded at the ceremony which was held at London’s Savoy Hotel on Monday, October 3, 2022.

The ceremony was hosted by BMI president, chief executive Mike O’Neill, and BMI Europe vice president of creative Shirin Foroutan. ‘Love Nwantiti’ was among the songs that were awarded under the ‘Most-Performed Songs of the Year’ category.

ALSO: Black Sherif Leads Apple Music Chart With 13 Songs From His Debut Album (PHOTOS)This category honors songs that have received the most airplay on terrestrial radio, satellite radio, and digital streaming services in the previous year. Other winners on the night included Ed Sheraan & Johnny McDaid for Bad Habits (Song of the Year), Tems (Impact Award) and Wizkid for ‘Essence’ (Most Performed Songs)

Taking to his official and verified Instagram page, Kuami Eugene acknowledge everyone who made the win possible. He wrote; “Thank You #BMILondonAwards!!! And To Every One That Made This Possible!!! @ckay_yo @joeboyofficial “This Is For All Of Us”.

MEANWHILE: Veteran Ghanaian hiplife musician and entertainer, Nana Kwaku Okyere Duah, professionally called TiC has taken a swipe at Mark Okraku Mantey.

The multiple award winning recording and performing artiste, TiC, formerly known as Tic Tac has taken to social media to slam the deputy minister of tourism, culture and creative arts, Mark Okraku-Mantey in his latest post.

The last we heard a musician talks about the Ghana’s creative arts deputy minister was Shatta Wale but today, the ‘Philomena’ hit-maker in a Facebook post has called out the deputy minister tagging him as a bad spot in the entertainment space.

According to TiC, Mark Okraku Mantey is a bad spot in the entertainment space and even more dangerous now that he holds a portfolio as the deputy minister of tourism, culture and creative arts.

“THE MAN CALLED “MARK OKRAKU-MANTEY” A VERY BAD SPOT IN OUR GHANAIAN ENTERTAINMENT SPACE. NOW OCCUPYING THE DEPUTY MINISTER’S SEAT FOR THE CREATIVES MAKES IT EVEN WORSE FOR OUR MOTHERLAND. #wayo”; he wrote.

