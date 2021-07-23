Home ENTERTAINMENT KSI: YouTuber and rapper tops UK album chart – BBC News
image copyrightOfficialcharts.com

UK YouTuber and rapper KSI has topped the UK albums chart at the second attempt, with All Over The Place.

His 16-track record has been streamed 20.9 million times since its release last week, the Official Charts Company confirmed.

“Your boy did it!” he said in an interview with them. “Finally got it, a number one album – mad!”

The 28-year-old knocks Bono’s son’s band Inhaler off top spot, while Olivia Rodrigo remains in second with Sour.

“I never thought I’d ever get one of these,” added KSI – whose real name is Olajide Olatunji.

“I have no right – I’m a YouTuber!”

The album features a raft of recent top 10 singles, including Holiday, Don’t Play, Really Love, and Patience; as well as guest appearances from other stars including Future, 21 Savage, Yungblud, Anne-Marie and Craig David.

Figure captionWarning: Third party content may contain adverts

The Watford YouTuber, turned boxer, turned rapper has been making a name for himself for more than a decade.

Initially building a following by uploading commentaries on Fifa football video games, he now has more than 23 million subscribers to his channel, and will play to thousands of fans on the main stage at Reading and Leeds festivals next month.

Speaking to Newsbeat last month, he said he also had big plans for his own new record label, The Online Takeover.

“I want to move like Lil Wayne with Nicki Minaj, Tyga and Drake” he told Sam Gruet.

“I want to make an artist bigger than me to the point where I can relax and I’m still making money.”

