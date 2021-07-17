Home ENTERTAINMENT KSI says he made £7m in Bitcoin investment but ‘lost it all’ – The Independent
YouTube star and rapper invested in cryptocurrency less than a year ago

KSI vs Logan Paul official fight trailer

KSI has revealed he lost a staggering amount of money after a bad investment in Bitcoin.

The YouTube star and rapper admitted to the loss during an interview with Made in Chelsea star Jamie Laing on the podcast Private Parts.

“I heard you put a lot of money into Bitcoin?” Laing asked, in reference to the cryptocurrency created in 2009 by a mysterious figure using the alias Satoshi Nakamoto.

Bitcoin has such phenomenal returns in 2017 that there was an influx of people wanting to invest.

KSI – real name Olajide Olatunji – told Laing: “I put £2m into Bitcoin.”

He continued: “I put £2m [in] last November, December. I made £7m. Now I’ve lost it all.”

Alex Mytton, also appearing on the podcast, told KSI he should “release another EP” to make the money back.

KSI, who released new album All Over the Place on Friday (16 July), is an internet personality known for his commentary videos while playing Fifa video games. His channels have a combined 36m subscribers.

He started his music career in 2015 with the top 30 single “Lamborghini”.

