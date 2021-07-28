Kriti Sanon slams ‘insensitive’ videos of paparazzi covering Dilip Kumar’s funeral: ‘I was angry. It was horrible’ – Hindustan Times

Actor Kriti Sanon has recalled watching videos of the paparazzi covering the funeral of late actor Dilip Kumar, and said that it made her angry. Calling the coverage ‘insensitive’, she said that ‘they were talking so badly’, laughing and shouting at each other.

After the death of Dilip Kumar, Kriti Sanon had also urged the media and the paparazzi to avoid covering celebrity funerals. She took to Instagram Stories and penned a note making a ‘humble request’.

Speaking to a leading daily, Kriti said, “I was angry when I saw those videos. It was horrible. Firstly, I don’t think there’s any need to cover funerals. That is a very personal thing. If tomorrow, you’re going through a loss, your family would not want it to flash everywhere. And why do people want to see that part of it, let it be private. And secondly, even if you are covering, why are you talking behind the camera, mute it. They were talking so badly, laughing about not getting the angle, shouting each other to get aside. It was really bad to see that. It is very insensitive.”

“I know that there’s demand for information constantly. But that doesn’t mean that we leave our sensitivity and our human side and just do anything and everything. So it made me very angry at that time, it was an impulsive post and I do stick by it. I don’t have any idea if any change will happen or has happened because of that or not. I just felt like voicing it and that’s what I did,” she concluded.

Dilip Kumar died on July 7 and was buried at the Juhu Qabrastan in Mumbai. Taking to her social media account then, Kriti had written, “Is it necessary for media and paparazzi to cover someone’s funeral? A funeral is a very personal affair and media should let people mourn in peace without a camera flashing in their faces! It’s disturbing to see videos of such a sensitive event with photographers talking casually in the background. I urge the media to please not cover funerals and give the family and closed ones their privacy. Would you like such a personal loss being flashed all over? Lets change things a bit.. Lets put humanity before profession!”

Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon was last seen in the comedy-drama Mimi. It’s the Hindi remake of Samroudhhi Porey’s National award-winning Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychy! (2011), and has been directed by Laxman Utekar. It also features Pankaj Tripathi, Manoj Pahwa, Sai Tamhankar and Supriya Pathak.

Apart from Mimi, Kriti has several films in the pipeline, including Adipurush, Bachchan Pandey, Bhediya, Ganapath, Hum Do Hamaare Do, along with another unannounced project.