Kremlin welcomes Elon Musk’s proposal for Ukraine settlement that Kyiv previously rejected

TechCrunch

Elon Musk steps in it — ‘F#ck off is my very diplomatic reply to you’Elon Musk today waded into the Ukraine-Russia war with a peace plan that was … not very well received. It may have been a tactic to distract industry watchers from Tesla’s third-quarter vehicle production and delivery numbers for 2022, which fell short of analysts’ expectations. The problem most immediately was a four-part proposal that Musk tweeted out to his 107 million followers on the platform, one that involved recognizing Russia’s claims to the Crimean peninsula — which Russia illegally annexed from Ukraine in 2014 — and a commitment from Ukraine to remain neutral and not join NATO.

Deadline

Oscars: Singapore Submits ‘Ajoomma’, Produced By Anthony Chen, To International Feature RaceThe Singapore Film Commission has selected He Shuming’s Singapore-Korea co-production Ajoomma, produced by Singapore’s Anthony Chen, as its submission to the best international feature category at the Oscars. The film, which is He’s feature directorial debut, traces a middle-aged widow’s obsession with Korean pop culture and her journey to self-discovery on a trip to South […]

Bioreports

White House unveils artificial intelligence ‘Bill of Rights’The Biden administration unveiled a set of far-reaching goals Tuesday aimed at averting harms caused by the rise of artificial intelligence systems, including guidelines for how to protect people’s personal data and limit surveillance. The Blueprint for an AI Bill of Rights notably does not set out specific enforcement actions, but instead is intended as a White House call to action for the U.S. government to safeguard digital and civil rights in an AI-fueled world, officials said. “This is the Biden-Harris administration really saying that we need to work together, not only just across government, but across all sectors, to really put equity at the center and civil rights at the center of the ways that we make and use and govern technologies,” said Alondra Nelson, deputy director for science and society at the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy.

NextShark

South Korean defense minister calls BTS fulfilling military service ‘desirable’On Oct. 4, during the National Defense Committee’s interpellation session, Lee was asked for his thoughts regarding the proposal last month from lawmaker Kim Young-bae of the Democratic Party of Korea. The proposed bill would have allowed an alternative exemption to be made for pop artists who have made significant cultural impact. Lee said it is “desirable that members of BTS carry out their mandatory military service,” but if it came down to it, he would “respect the revised law if it does pass in Congress,” according to NME.

Bioreports

Oklahoma sports ‘biological sex affidavit’ raises questionsJ.D. Runnels and his son, James, share a love for football. Runnels played for the University of Oklahoma and in the National Football League, and he coached in the United States Football League this past season. James nearly was held out of playing this season because his parents objected to the “biological sex affidavit” Oklahoma public school athletes, from kindergarten to college, are now required to submit to participate.

The Hill

What happens if Lake Powell runs out of water?If Lake Powell recedes much further, one of the nation’s largest reservoirs could be at risk of no longer generating hydropower for the region. The lake was just under 24 percent full as of last week, and had lost 16 feet in the last year. Its depth level currently stands at around 3,530 feet. How…

Bloomberg

Musk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid Trial(Bloomberg) — Elon Musk revived a bid to buy for Twitter Inc. at the original price of $54.20 a share, backtracking on his effort to quit the deal and potentially avoiding a contentious courtroom fight.Musk made the proposal in a letter to Twitter on Monday, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that confirmed a Bloomberg report. Shares of Twitter climbed 22% to $52 at the close in New York. San Francisco-based Twitter said it received the letter and intends to close

Reuters

Ford reports strong demand for new vehicles in SeptemberFord sold 464,674 vehicles in the third quarter, up from 400,843 vehicles a year earlier. Ford’s commentary comes days after an inflation warning from the country’s largest used-car retailer, CarMax Inc, which said softness in used consumer purchases spilled into last month. Analysts are warning that red-hot demand for cars and trucks may lose steam in the coming quarters as rising interest rates discourage consumers from paying more money for vehicles.

Reuters

Where does the UK go from here to fix budget crisis?New Prime Minister Liz Truss and finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng reversed their controversial plan to scrap Britain’s top rate of income tax on Monday, saying the furore was distracting from their broader economic plans. Below is a summary of key dates ahead for Truss and Kwarteng as they try to stabilise financial markets and reassure investors – and members of their own Conservative Party – about their plans, which have caused turmoil in financial markets. Kwarteng is due to speak to the annual conference of the ruling Conservative Party after 4 p.m. (1500 GMT) on Monday, and Truss will speak on Wednesday, giving them a chance to try to move forward after the top income tax rate debacle.

Yahoo News Video

WH reiterates that Biden intends to run for reelection in 2024In response to a question about a report that President Biden told the Rev. Al Sharpton that he would seek reelection in 2024, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre repeated that Biden intends to run again, but made no formal declaration.

Bloomberg

Morgan Stanley’s Wilson Says Fed Pivot Won’t End Profit Pain(Bloomberg) — Michael J. Wilson, one of Wall Street’s biggest equity bears, says that while the Federal Reserve’s dovish pivot is becoming more likely amid falling money supply, this doesn’t remove the risk of a sharp contraction in earnings. Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsCredit Suisse Market Turmoil Heightens After Memo BackfiresStocks Catch a Bid After Drawdown as Yields Tumble: Markets WrapTesla Falls Most Since June as Quarterly Deliverie

Reuters

Micron to invest up to $100 billion in semiconductor factory in New YorkThe project, which Micron claims will be the world’s largest semiconductor fabrication facility, is expected to create nearly 50,000 jobs in New York, with the first phase investment of $20 billion planned by the end of this decade. Micron in August announced its plans to invest $40 billion through the end of the decade to build memory manufacturing in multiple phases in the United States. The spur in new chip investments comes after President Joe Biden signed the CHIPS and Science Act in August, providing $52.7 billion in subsidies for U.S. semiconductor production and research to boost competitiveness with China.

Bloomberg

BYD Sales Hit Fresh RecordBYD Co. notched up a seventh consecutive monthly sales record for electric and hybrid vehicles in September. Katrina Nicholas reports on Bloomberg Television.

