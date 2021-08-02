Home WORLD NEWS Kraken revise Grubauer’s deal after CBA violation
The expansion Seattle Kraken have revised their contract with goaltender Philipp Grubauer after the initial deal was rejected by the NHL for violating the collective bargaining agreement, according to a person with knowledge of the move.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Sunday because the team did not announce the change that involves $250,000 being moved from 2023-24 to 2022-23 to satisfy CBA requirements.

Grubauer will still count $5.9 million against the salary cap throughout the $35.4 million, six-year deal. Some money needed to be moved after rules were changed years ago to prevent teams from frontloading contracts. The NHL has a cap recapture formula to retroactively punish teams for those contracts, which could come into play for Nashville if Montreal defenseman Shea Weber — who’s expected to miss all next season with injury and may never play again, according to Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin — retires early.

Grubauer’s deal appears to be a minor miscalculation, unlike New Jersey’s initial contract with Ilya Kovalchuk 11 years ago that was rejected for attempted cap circumvention.

