kosovo-honors-beau-biden-for-his-service-to-the-country

Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani awarded a presidential medal to President Biden’s late son, Beau Biden, on Sunday for his work in Kosovo in the country’s postwar years.

Why it matters: The medal honors Beau Biden’s work helping train local prosecutors and judges in Kosovo with the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe from 1998 to 1999, reports Reuters.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

What they’re saying: “Beau’s work in Kosovo was heartfelt; he fell in love with the country,” Biden said in a pre-recorded video message during the ceremony in Pristina, per Reuters.

“Beau Biden worked in Kosovo after the war to build an independent and professional judicial system and to strengthen the rule of law,” Osmani said in her speech, adding that she was “honored and delighted” to recognize his contribution to Kosovo.

“What the United States and the American people have done for our country, for our freedom, for our right to exist, goes beyond any partnership currently witnessed in the world,” Osmani said.

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.