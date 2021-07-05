Konga Health signs landmark MoU with Nigerian private medical association – Nairametrics

Konga Health, an ambitious, technology-driven healthcare solutions company, has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Association of Nigerian Private Medical Practitioners (ANPMP) to boost access to quality healthcare services in Nigeria, including the delivery of genuine drugs and medical supplies.

The signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) took place on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at the company’s corporate headquarters at Yudala Heights on Idowu Martins, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Present during the signing of the partnership agreement was Co-CEO, Konga Group, Mr. Nick Imudia; Vice President, Konga Health, Mr. Festus Akinola; National Portfolio Manager, Mr. Cornelius Umanze and Group Company Secretary, Barr. Chris Eze Ozims, among others. Also present were members of the Executive Council of ANPMP, led by its President, Dr. Ugwu Iyke Odo; Vice-President, Dr. Kay Adesola and General Secretary, Dr. Ned Okoro and other executive members of the association.

The landmark partnership will see Konga Health – a digitally-driven healthcare company – boost standards across verticals in the Nigerian health sector.

Specifically, the company intends to achieve this by improving access to quality healthcare for the reached, under-reached and unreached members of the populace through the importation and timely delivery of certified pharmaceutical products and medical supplies across the nooks and crannies of Nigeria through a wide chain of distribution centres. Furthermore, the development will guarantee the gradual eradication of the incidence of fake drugs, while also providing a credible and robust platform for local and international donor agencies, government, non-governmental institutions as well as philanthropic and public-spirited individuals who wish to support access to quality Medicare with clear data to the remotest part of Nigeria.

‘‘We are delighted and see it as a privilege to have finally signed this very strategic partnership between Konga Health and ANPMP which will positively change the face of healthcare delivery in Nigeria,’’ disclosed Imudia, Co-CEO, Konga Group. ‘‘This is another important milestone recorded by the Konga Group. It is also in line with our other disruptive efforts, including launching the world’s first composite e-commerce company, our CBN-certified mobile wallet, advanced digital logistics company, frontline travel booking agency and much more.’’

Also speaking, President of ANPMP, Dr. Odo described the partnership with Konga Health as a much-needed development that will transform the fortunes of the Nigerian healthcare delivery system.

“This MoU will change the dynamics of the healthcare delivery system. At a time in the world when everything is changing and medical practice has shifted in the direction of technology, this understanding between the Konga Group, an ICT and logistics conglomerate and the Nigerian private doctors who cater for the healthcare needs of over 70% of Nigerians, could not have come at a more desirable season.

“This partnership is a bold step at the concept and vision of integrated private sector synergy aimed at revamping our health sector and bringing global best practices home. The MoU has given hope to the dire need to build a reliable database in the healthcare space, integrate local and international contents in raising advocacy for the actualization of Universal Health Coverage, development of a functional network of electronic health record system, elevating public private partnership to its prime place in the healthcare delivery structure, inspiring infrastructural development, training, intellectual tourism, research and institutional quality monitoring and evaluation as well as drive programme and projects that connect and benefit private doctors across the land in an engagement effort that aggregates into a new national orientation in healthcare development in Nigeria,” he said.

On his part, VP, ANPMP, Dr. Adesola, also hailed the partnership with Konga Health as one that will greatly benefit Nigerians and improve standards in the healthcare sector, even as he lauded the company’s reach, capacity and future outlook.

This point was further espoused by Akinola, VP, Konga Health, who explained that the collaboration will further deepen the role of Konga Health in strengthening Nigeria’s healthcare system and delivery.

“The collaboration between Konga Health and ANPMP is a welcome development. Nigerians should expect the best from this partnership. The partnership will help Konga Health to actualize its mission of making healthcare accessible to all, the “unreached” and the “under-reached” in the society. It will also transform the system and reduce the incidence of fake drugs and medical devices supplies through the introduction of its strategically positioned distribution infrastructure,” Akinola said.

Also commenting on the partnership, National Portfolio Manager, Umanze cited the prevalent danger of fake drugs, noting that the partnership between Konga Health and private medical practitioners will change the narrative for many Nigerians.

“Statistics from the World Health Organisation (WHO) has shown that the incidence of fake and adulterated drugs is frightening, especially in developing countries, with urgent need for businesses to step in to tackle the ugly trend. For us at Konga Health, this is not just a business, but also a social responsibility to save an adulterated drugs-challenged society like Nigeria from the dangers associated with this trend,” he said.

He concluded by expressing confidence in the strategic importance of the partnership, especially in making quality healthcare accessible through private hospitals.

“Through this collaboration, we are bridging that gap so that our clients do not only have their necessary medicines at the right time, but also that they have such supplies in genuine and unadulterated form,” he disclosed.

The MoU is one of the recent collaborations Konga Health has recorded since its incorporation. A tech-driven healthcare aggregator, Konga Health supplies quality medicines and diagnostic equipment to hospitals and other clients through its strong online and offline outlets. Konga Health also provides a range of services, including the provision of genuine medication, medical devices, ultra-modern equipment, pharmaceuticals, among other health-related essential services. Since the advent of the dynamic company, it has remained in the forefront for pharmacies seeking access to quality pharmaceuticals, as well as medical and diagnostic equipment.

The latest collaboration with the ANPMP is expected to further redefine medical operations in Nigeria and bequeath hitch-free, data-driven quality healthcare services to millions of Nigerians.