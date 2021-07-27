kogi-speaker-cautions-lawmakers-on-absenteeism

The Speaker, Kogi State House of Assembly, Prince Mathew Kolawole has decried the attitude of some lawmakers who attend executive sessions without attending plenary sittings.

Kolawole, who made the observation at Tuesday’s plenary, said any lawmaker who does so would be termed absent.

He, however, moved a motion to that effect and it was seconded by the majority leader representing Ajaokuta State Constituency, Bello Hassan Balogun.

Citing relevant sessions of the house rules, the speaker noted that the motion was to put to effect the rules.

It was however gathered that some lawmakers who were absent at Tuesday’s plenary attended the executive session held at the speakers office.

Meanwhile, a bill for a law to repeal and re-enact the Kogi State Hotel and Edict, 1995, establishing the Kogi State Hotels and Tourism Board and a bill for a law to establish Kogi State Erosion and Watershed Management agency have passed second reading in the house.