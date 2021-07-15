kogi-senator,-jibrin-isah-rejects-electronic-transmission-of-election-results

Senator representing Kogi East Senatorial District, Jibrin Isah Echocho has rejected the electronic means of transmitting election results during the parliamentary debate on Thursday.

The senate was caught in a heated debate on the amendment of the Electoral Act 2010 that would empower the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to transmit election results to avoid rigging challenges that tend to put the umpire in a bad light.

The proviso in the Committee report submitted by Senator Kabir Gaya was succinct to enable INEC transmit results electronically but the debate generated confusion among senators who stood for and against.

bioreports closely monitored the plenary that saw Senator Isah vehemently opposed the electronic transmission which by implication means that manual compilation of results should be sustained.

Senator Isah premised his stout opposition to claims by the Nigerian Communications Commission that only 46% part of Nigeria has networks.

“Mr. Senate President, Distinguished colleagues, in fairness to the good people of Kogi East who don’t have networks, I rise against electronic transmission of results”, he said.

Also, Senators Smart Adelphi representing Kogi West and Yakubu Oseni of the Central Senatorial district all voted against electronic transmission of results.

However, our correspondent reports that Section 52(3) of the Electoral Act has been amended with the approval of electronic transmission of results with the Nigeria Communications Commission and the National Assembly having to approve if the network was adequate.

bioreports recalls that Kogi State was a hotbed for election thuggery and rigging that has been an issue, particularly in the last 2019 governorship election.