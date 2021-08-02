Home NEWS Kogi: Justice Usman sworn in as Customary Court of Appeal’s acting President
NEWSNews Africa

Kogi: Justice Usman sworn in as Customary Court of Appeal’s acting President

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
kogi:-justice-usman-sworn-in-as-customary-court-of-appeal’s-acting-president

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State on Monday swore in Hon. Justice SMJ Usman as the new acting President, Kogi State Customary Court of Appeal.

Speaking at the swearing in ceremony in Lokoja, the state capital, the Governor tasked Justice Usman to dispense justice without fear or favour.

Represented by his Deputy, Chief Edward David Onoja, the Governor assured him of an enabling environment for justice delivery in the state.

While urging the acting President to live above board in the dispensation of justice, Gov. Bello assured him of his administration’s continued support for the quick dispensation of justice in Kogi State.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Lawyers fear assasination plot against Igboho, pursue asylum...

One dies as two TASUED students reportedly drink...

Southern Group Attacks CNG Over Comment On Afenifere...

Buhari determined to close national unemployment gap –...

Nnamdi Kanu Needs Advanced Medical Care – IPOB...

Adamawa youth leader jailed for insulting Buhari, Boss...

‘Oduduwa Republic’: Yoruba group petitions UN against Ilana...

IGP appoints Tunji Disu to replace DCP Abba...

How Teenage Boy Led Policemen To Imo Hotel...

EXTRA: How UNICAL student fled after seeing friend’s...

Leave a Reply