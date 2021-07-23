Kogi Is Nigeria’s New Construction Hub, Safest State – Fanwo – LEADERSHIP NEWS

The Kogi State government has said that the massive construction projects going on in the state were aimed at “building on the massive but silent achievements of the first term of the Governor Yahaya Bello’s administration.”

The state commissioner for information and communications, Kingsley Fanwo, who stated this in Abuja on Thursday while addressing a select group of journalists, said the infrastructural development plan was becoming more visible and magnificent due to the giant strides of the state governor.

“We completed quite a number of road projects in the first term across the three Senatorial Districts. We also built a good number of hospitals, schools and the second largest but the best Rice Mill in Northern Nigeria. The Governor didn’t make noise about those gigantic achievements, but the people responded with their resounding votes.

“We have gone far with our Referral Hospital, Okene as well as Zonal Hospitals at Idah, Isanlu and Koton-karfe. These are modeled to be some of the best in the country.

“They will all be ready this year. We are also remodeling the State Specialist Hospital and also working on the Kogi State University Teaching Hospital. Our intention is to empower Kogi State to become the medical hub of the nation,” Fanwo said.

Kingsley Fanwo

The Commissioner said the “record actualisation of the Confluence University of Science and Technology, Osara is a massive testimony to the Governor’s commitment to revolutionize education in the State.” insisting that no administration has impacted the educational sector in the state as much as the Bello Administration.