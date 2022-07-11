kogi-confluence-queens-debunk-ibinabo’s-deal-with-tanzania-club,-simba-queens

Kogi Confluence Queens FC has denied having any agreement or deal with Simba Queens FC of Tanzania

It was reported last week that the Nigeria Women Premier League side Confluence Queens sold forward Georgewill Ibinabo to Simba Queens of Tanzania.

Reacting to the report on Monday, the Chairman of the club, Abdulmalik Isah said the club has no idea of any deal neither aware of any player transfer outside the country

” I want to clear the air on the recent report that we sold striker Georgewill Ibinabo to Simba Queens.

” It’s not true. We are not aware of the player’s move or involved in any deal. If we do, we will be glad to announce that”.

The Chairman, however, called on the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to be more strict with players travelling without club’s consent

“I want to use this opportunity to call on the Nigeria Football Federation, (NFF) to help clubs who are losing players abroad without benefiting financially.

“Most clubs especially women’s clubs have over the years had players travel outside the country without benefiting from the deal. NFF can be more strict with their ICT” he added.