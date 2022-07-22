Knowledge of artificial intelligence must be domesticated – Experts

Experts have suggested that the knowledge of Artificial Intelligence must be domesticated in Nigeria for the nation to meet up with the world.

The experts explained that government, academia, community, and private sector must come together to rejuvenate Artificial Intelligence knowledge.

This was disclosed during an annual lecture by the College of Science, Engineering and Technology, Osun State University, in honour of its pioneer Provost, Prof ‘Diran Famurewa held at the institution’s Auditorium in Osogbo on Thursday.

The Vice-Chancellor of Summit University Offa, Kwara, Prof. Abiodun Musa, professor of Mechatronics and who was the guest lecturer said Nigerian universities must not only generate money, but they must generate knowledge to solve community problems and needs as students must learn to solve community problems.

The Vice-Chancellor, who is also an expert in Artificial Intelligence and Robotics, explained that if Nigeria needs to go beyond user to developer, it needs to rejuvenate artificial intelligence by looking into curriculum and implementation.

According to him, lecturers who are to implement the curriculum should get themselves ready for the job to build problem-solving graduates.

“Some years ago, you needed to go to computer school or training before you knew how to operate a computer but now, you can make use of computers without going to any school. We need to go beyond user to developer, we need to rejuvenate, and look into our curriculum and the way we implement it.

“The curriculum is good but the implementation lies with the lecturers,” he said.

Also speaking through Zoom, Director Craobh Technology Consulting and Lecturer Department of Computing, Atlantic Technological University, Ireland, Dr Ruth Lennon urged domain experts – the lecturers – to help students in research to get to the level where they can make a change in society.

Speaking with journalists, the Provost, College of Science, Engineering and Technology of UNIOSUN, Professor Amos Popoola said the lecture is an annual ritual decided to bring experts to the college lecture to educate the public.

In his words, “We have gone through societal problem, we realise that in nation building, we need to deploy artificial intelligence. As a college and community of scholars, we decided to bring experts to the college lecture to educate the public to improve our nation.”