“Know your value and break up with self-sabotage” – Funke Akindele’s estranged husband JJC Skillz shares cryptic post

JJC Skillz, the estranged husband of popular actress and politician, Funke Akindele, has shared a cryptic post about self-worth and deep healing.

The rapper shared a S. Mcnutt quote on his Instagram Stories that underlined the importance of self-love and becoming the best version of oneself.

“Fall in love with taking care of yourself. Fall in love with the path of deep healing. Fall in love with becoming the best version of yourself but with patience with compassion and respect to your own journey”. The quote read.

However, sharing a snapshot of the quote, JJC added that its important to know ones worth and break up with self-sabotage at all costs.

“Self love is crucial. Know your value. Break up with self sabotage, you can achieve anything you set your eyes on,” he added.

It would be recalled that JJC a few weeks ago announced his split from Funke Akindele after over six years of marriage and two wonderful boys together.

In other news, Nollywood actress, Moyo Lawal has revealed a condition that must be met before she considers dating a man again.

Taking to her Instagram page on Tuesday, July 13, the thespian said God himself must speak to her about the man before she would even give him audience.

The Lagos-born actress shared a quote that reads, “I’m not dating again until God himself come sit on my bed & say “my homeboy tryna talk to you”.