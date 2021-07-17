Knitted Sandringham tribute goes on display at Queen’s home – BBC News

image copyrightKeiron Tovell image caption Margaret Seaman says it is “lovely” to see her knitted Sandringham, in Sandringham

A knitted tribute to one of the Queen’s estates is going on display at the location that inspired the work.

It took two years for Margaret Seaman, from Great Yarmouth, Norfolk, to make her version of the Sandringham Estate.

The 18ft (5.5m) by 6ft (1.8m) creation is now on display in the Ballroom of the Queen’s home in Norfolk.

Mrs Seaman, 92, said it was “absolutely wonderful” to see here tribute in situ and said “it would be the icing on the cake” if the Queen got to see it too.

The knitted work features Sandringham House, St Mary Magdalene Church, the Nest summer house, the estate’s gardens, miniature woollen visitors and members of the Royal Family.

image caption Margaret Seaman used much of her time during the first lockdown to work on the knitted model

Mrs Seaman’s work was previously on display at the Norfolk Makers’ Festival in the Forum, Norwich, and raised £8,000 for three Norfolk NHS hospital charity funds.

She said she had no plans to create anything else as big, as “I have lots of other things still to do”.

“I’m going to have a bit of a rest,” she added.

image copyrightKeiron Tovell image caption Mrs Seaman visited Sandringham many times to get her work exactly right

image copyrightKeiron Tovell image caption She also worked from sketches and photographs

Sandringham Estate said it was “delighted” with the “woolly wonders”.

It said it had been “in regular contact with Margaret throughout her project and followed her progress closely so it will be a ‘knitting’ tribute to her impressive handiwork and dedication to the project”.

Jayne Evans, event producer of the Norfolk Makers’ Festival, and Mrs Seaman’s “unofficial agent”, said: “This is a glorious moment that we’ve dreamed of happening.

“It has already wowed thousands and thousands of people.

“She is my role model, icon and my hero.”

image copyrightKeiron Tovell image caption Mrs Seaman said she worked on the project “on average about 10 to 12 hours a day”

Ms Evans hopes the new exhibition will raise even more money for the NHS and “double” the amount raised.

The creations are on display in the Ballroom until 14 October.

image caption It was previously on display at the Forum in Norwich

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk











