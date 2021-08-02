Home SPORTS Knicks NBA free agency notes, including mutual interest with DeMar DeRozan
Knicks NBA free agency notes, including mutual interest with DeMar DeRozan

Here are some Knicks notes with free agency set to begin…

– There is mutual interest between the Knicks and DeMar DeRozan

– There continues to be mutual interest between the Knicks and Evan Fournier

– A three-way deal between the Charlotte Hornets, New Orleans Pelicans, and Chicago Bulls is under consideration, sources confirm. The possibility was first reported by The Athletic.Tomas Satoransky, Lonzo Ball, and DeVonte Graham are among names who have come up, per SNY sources. The possibility of a Bulls-Pelicans deal without the Hornets that would send Ball to the Bulls and Satoransky to the Pelicans has also been under consideration. This has implications for the Knicks because they are in the market for a point guard

– The Oklahoma City Thunder are among the teams who have expressed interest in Spencer Dinwiddie

– Teams interested in Duncan Robinson continue to believe he will ultimately head back to the Miami Heat

