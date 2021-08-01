knicks-interested-in-bringing-back-carmelo-anthony:-report

Carmelo Anthony three pointer to the head

A New York reunion might be in the works, as ESPN’s Jordan Schultz reports that the Knicks are among the list of potential suitors for 10-time All-Star Carmelo Anthony.

Per Schultz’s league sources, the Knicks have made it clear that Anthony is a target for them in free agency.

Anthony, who spent over six seasons in New York and was the last start to lead them to the playoffs before they finally returned this past season, last played for the Portland Trail Blazers.



The 18-year vet averaged 13.4 points and 3.1 rebounds in 24.5 minutes per game last season. The 37-year-old was rather healthy throughout the year, playing in 69 of 72 games — including three starts.

Anthony can still bring something to an offense — including spacing of the floor, which the Knicks could certainly use. His liabilities on defense could cause some issues for Tom Thibodeau, but maybe he’s the right coach to get Anthony to buy in as well.

Talks of a reunion between Anthony and the Knicks have occurred a number of times since his departure in 2017, but this time around might be different, considering Leon Rose is now leading the charge.

Rose and Anthony have a long standing relationship after their years together at CAA, so a deal could be struck much quicker and easier than usual.

As Anthony approaches what could be the final year of his career, wearing the blue and orange back at Madison Square Garden would be a great way to head out.