Home ENTERTAINMENT “Kneel down to thank anyone who gives you food in Nigeria” – Actress, Lucy Ameh tells Nigerians after buying foodstuff at an exorbitant price
Nollywood actress, Lucy Ameh has taken to her social media page to lament the hike in prices of foodstuff in Nigeria.

The thespian who went to the market to purchase some foodstuff over the weekend was surprised to buy small quantity of pepper and tomatoes for N1,500.

According to Lucy, she bought it from her regular customer who gives her extra pepper and tomatoes on a normal day but this time around, she couldn’t give extra because of the prevailing inflation.

Speaking further, the actress told Nigerians to kneel down to thank anyone who gives them free food in spite of the increase in prices of foodstuff.

Watch the video she shared on her Instastory below,

A while ago, Woli Arole took to social media to express outrage over the high cost of food items in the country.

The comedian, in a video he shared on his Instagram page, questioned if the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo and the current Minister of Agriculture are not aware of the price change.

Arole pointed out that things are very expensive and a lot of people are hungry. Using beans as an example, the comedian wondered if beans are no longer being planted, but mined due to its outrageous price in the market.

Speaking further, Arole stated that he can not blame the sellers because they are also affected by the increase in price.

