KNC Beauty and BAPE Team Up for a Super Hyped Skin Care Collab – NYLON

Fashion icon is up next for the creator of everyone’s favorite lip mask, Kristen Noel Crawley. The KNC Beauty founder has made a name for herself both in the beauty and fashion realms, and now she’s bridging the two industries with her latest collaboration.

On July 10th, KNC Beauty and iconic streetwear brand A Bathing Ape (or BAPE for short) team up to release a limited edition collection. While this isn’t the first time the BAPE brand has collaborated within the beauty space, it is the first time they’ve moved into skincare. This highly-anticipated collaboration is meant for those true “BAPE heads” and those who find themselves dabbling in both beauty and streetwear communities.

“I’ve been a BAPE Head for over a decade, so when the brand reached out with an opportunity to collab, I knew it would be a match made in heaven. They’ve been so supportive of me throughout the years, and I’m consistently inspired by their trademark designs,” Crawley shared with NYLON via email. “One of the first pouches I ever created for KNC Beauty was inspired by their iconic camo print, which we’ve now re-envisioned together for this collection.”

The collection consist of the staple KNC Beauty products, like the Supa Balm and Lip Mask, but now it’s outfitted in a classic pink BAPE print. But there’s more than the newly packaged products, this collection also includes a travel cosmetic case for all of your favorite products, as well as a hoodie and a cropped tee.

While the two new clothing pieces seems to be on everyone’s radar, it’s the All-U-Need Supa Scrub set that the true beauty fans are after. This new set includes a bright pink BAPE head Scrub Brush that is sure to become a collector’s piece. “It was a very serendipitous experience for me, creating this collection, and I could not be more thrilled with how everything turned out. Dreams do come true!” Crawley mentioned.

This new beauty collaboration comes as a beautiful connection for both KNC Beauty and BAPE. Crawley sees the way the beauty industry has progressed in the same fashion as the sneaker industry when it pertains to product releases and hype around cult-favorite brands. “I’ve always been inspired by streetwear, and the shoes I’ve collected over the years have informed much of my design aesthetic. I’m still a total sneakerhead and will forever be excited by the newest drops,” she said. “I think this same level of hype has translated to the beauty industry in the last few years as people continue to focus more on their skin and overall well being. I think now more than ever there is a real love for the science behind beauty & skin care. Both communities have the same sense of unstoppable enthusiasm, and it’s been incredible to watch that grow.”

The KNC Beauty x A BATHING APE® limited edition collection will be available starting July 10th The custom cosmetics kit will be available through KNCBeauty.com while the apparel pieces will be available to purchase at us.Bape.com, BAPE stores, and RSVP Gallery.

Below, take a closer look at Crawley and the new collection in the latest campaign.