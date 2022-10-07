Klopp tells Liverpool to ‘defend the sh*t’ out of Arsenal; wants his team to be ‘unpredictable’

Jurgen Klopp knows his Liverpool players have to “defend the sh*t” out of their opponents and this will continue this weekend against Arsenal.

Liverpool have struggled at the start of this campaign as they have only won two of their first seven Premier League games.

A few of their stars have been off the pace, with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk being slammed over their defensive work.

The Reds have a tough test over the weekend as they travel to the Emirates to face Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal.

Liverpool returned to winning ways in the week against Rangers but they are still far from their best.

They reverted to a 4-4-2 formation versus Rangers with Darwin Nunez starting up front.

Klopp thinks the summer signing has been getting himself in “good finishing positions”:

“It was [Nunez’s] movement and the boys around him. One thing he showed so far in all games, he gets himself into good finishing position,” Klopp told reporters (via Liverpool Echo).

“It’s why we should be optimistic about what’s coming from him in the future.

“For us, it’s more important we become unpredictable again so we need different systems for that as well. 442… we can name different systems.

“We have to choose which one is the best for us against next opponent. We have to be more unpredictable.

He added: “Teams have worked out how to play against us when we’re not at our best. Teams figured us out years ago but it still didn’t work [for them] because we were exceptional.

“Whatever system we play, there’s no system in the world with no weakness. It’s about how we perform.”

Klopp recognises that Liverpool are a “work in progress” so they need to “defend the sh*t out of everyone”:

“I said before a game, if we spot a problem, we want a solution instantly clicking.

“We are still a work in progress to find a way back. So you cannot say we’re back, we need consistency. We need to defend sh*t out of everyone. I am not interested in short-term.

“We have to be good until we are outstanding. Arsenal away, Rangers away – a different game to Anfield – and Man City…I cannot say ‘yes, we are through [the bad patch].”

Klopp went onto discuss Liverpool’s defending further, as he thinks his players “need to be brave”:

“For the way we defend, we need to be brave. We jump with our full-backs to theirs.

“If we’re not in the right moment, the pass around it. You all say ‘you cannot defend like this’ Yes we can! We did it 2srcsrc+ games. Sometimes you have to step back to get timing back.”

