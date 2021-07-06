klopp-sends-stunning-letter-to-young-boy-experiencing-stress-and-fear-over-starting-secondary-school

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has urged a young fan known as Lewis to stay strong and be positive about life

The German was replying the 11-year-old boy who wanted advise on his worries about starting Secondary School

Jurgen Klopp told the young boy that life is about ups and downs urging him to have the right mentality to excel

PAY ATTENTION: Join . Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Jurgen Klopp who is the gaffer of Premier League side Liverpool has won the heart of a young fan who sent a letter to the German tactician telling him about how worried he was to start Secondary School.

Lewis Balfe is the 11-year-old Liverpool fan who sent a letter to Jurgen Klopp asking the boss to give him advise over his stress and trouble.

According to the report on Sportsbible, the young boy also asked Liverpool manager what he does when his players feel the same way like him.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp speaking with the press.

Photo by Rui Vieira

Source: Getty Images

There is no doubt about the fact that Jurgen Klopp is one of the best football managers in the world considering his record and titles won.

Jurgen Klopp however decided to reply the young boy urging him to stay focus and be strong so as to overcome the challenges ahead.

Jurgen Klopp’s reaction to Lewis

“Can I tell you a secret? I get nervous.

“To be totally honest, I would be worried if I did not get nervous because when it happens it gives me the chance to turn that energy into something positive.

“I know it might be strange for a boy of your age to think that the Liverpool manager can feel the way you do but I do.

“From your letter it is clear that you are a very thoughtful and also very caring and when you have these qualities it is very hard to avoid getting nervous.

“You asked me what I do when my players feel this way and the answer is simply – I remind them of how important they are to me and how much I believe in them and I have no doubt that it will be exactly the same for your family and you.

“You do not need to worry about bad things happening.”

Earlier, . had reported how Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reacted to his side’s exit from the UEFA Champions League after they lost to Spanish giants Real Madrid 3-1 on aggregates.

The Reds failed to turn things around at Anfield on Wednesday night having started the game from behind – following their 3-1 first leg loss.

Liverpool will only blame themselves for the ouster after they missed a couple of begging chances during the encounter as Klopp appeared to have singled out Mohamed Salah for their misfortune.

Neither side was able to find the back of the net after full-time, with Real storming to the semis at the expense of Jürgen Klopp’s men.

Source: . Newspaper