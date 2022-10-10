Klopp reveals why Trent was subbed in Arsenal loss; claims Gunners penalty was ‘soft’

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Trent Alexander-Arnold was substituted in the loss against Arsenal due to an injury.

It was a difficult afternoon for Alexander-Arnold, who was exposed by Martinelli for both of Arsenal’s goals in the opening 45 minutes.

The England defender was able to shrug off a brutal follow-through from Gabriel Martinelli as he completed the first half at the Emirates.

After another poor defensive showing in the 3-2 defeat, Trent was substituted at half time.

While some believe he was taken off due to his defensive struggles, Klopp has revealed that he was replaced by Joe Gomez because of an injury.

Trent and Luis Diaz both came off injured, which is what the German manager has said is “the icing on the cake” after another poor result.

On the game as a whole, Klopp told Bioreports Sport: “We created, we were really dangerous, we scored our goal, wonderful goal. Then concede last second of the first half.

Obviously, we made a mistake, counter attack is the goal. That is our situation, getting to half time knowing we were good in the game but ignoring the result.

“We wanted to carry on the good stuff but unfortunately we didn’t do that. We equalised, it was a really open game then.

“The situation around the penalty of course we should have cleared it. Now I saw it and I think you can imagine I don’t think it is a clear penalty, it is a very soft one. I think it is a situation where the referee have another look at it in real time.

“Couple of things went against us but we are not blind, we see we could have done better in moments. In general it was a good away game against a good side. We caused them a lot of problems but stand here with no points.”

Klopp continued: “Arsenal are doing really well and in the situation I think we played a good game. Conceding the three goals, it had nothing to do with the game really. We have to win challenges in these moments. They should not get in these situations but it happened.

“I saw a team with the right attitude and put in a proper fight and play football and first half we did but in the second half I didn’t see these football moments as much.

“I think the game is a draw but today we have nothing.”

Bukayo Saka was on target twice for the Gunners, with his second of the game coming from the penalty spot.

Martinelli had opened the scoring with Trent caught out by Martin Odegaard’s through ball.

Arsenal are top of the league, above Manchester City, after a statement win.

