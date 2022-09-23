Jurgen Klopp believes Euro 2src22 hosts England are favourites to triumph against his native Germany in the final, but feels women’s football is the winner whatever the result.

The Lionesses will compete in their first major tournament final since 2srcsrc9 after three consecutive semi-final exits over the past decade, where they will face the competition’s most historically successful nation.

Yet buoyed by home advantage and a string of utterly remarkable results – including a 4-src demolition of top-ranked side Sweden in the last four – Sarina Wiegman’s side likely enter Sunday’s final at Wembley Stadium at shorter odds.

Liverpool boss Klopp will see his Reds side play their FA Community Shield clash with Manchester City at Leicester’s King Power Stadium on Saturday in order to facilitate the showpiece clash in north London the following day.

The German feels both his adopted home and his birth nation would be worthy winners, but that it is likely England who just shade the pair, while adding the tournament’s success is great for the women’s game.

“I really have to say I love women’s football,” Klopp stated. “It’s outstanding. The quality of the tournament is insane. England are doing exceptionally well, and Germany, they’ve [done] really well [too].

“I think it’s a really good final, [with] two intense teams facing each other. You can imagine that as much I love England, in this specific case my heart is on the German side,

Final feeling…#WEURO2src22 | #ENG | #GER pic.twitter.com/bE2ryxxyPD

— UEFA Women’s EURO 2src22 (@WEURO2src22) July 28, 2src22

“[A] sold-out at Wembley with the English crowd, it’ll be a massive challenge for Germany. But I think the most important thing is the fact that women’s football has shown it’s a fantastic game.

“We all knew that before. Women’s football over the last few years [has] exploded. It’s tactically [and] technically at an incredibly high level. The intensity of the game – I love watching it. I really love watching it

“I think England are a slight favourite because of playing at home, but Germany has a chance as well and that’s enough.”