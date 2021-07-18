klay-thompson-hyped-after-hitting-no-look-shot-at-warriors-facility

Klay was hyped after hitting no-look shot at Dubs facility originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Warriors aren’t sure when Klay Thompson will return next season, but one thing is certain: Whenever he does make his 2021-22 debut, he still will be a walking bucket.

It likely will take Thompson time to build up his endurance and stamina, but his shot still will be pure upon returning.

If you need proof, just look at what Thompson did Saturday while working out at the Warriors practice facility.

Yes, Thompson made a one-handed no-look shot while filming himself making it, and he was hyped.

Thompson hasn’t played in an NBA game in over two years, after tearing his left ACL in June 2019 and tearing his right Achilles last November. During a recent Instagram Live session, he said he’s making “huge strides” in his latest rehab.

While Thompson is itching to get back on the court and wants to return as soon as possible, Warriors president Bob Myers indicated that sometime in December is likely when the five-time NBA All-Star will rejoin the lineup.

RELATED: How Klay can be inspired by KD’s Achilles return

With the 2021-22 NBA season scheduled to begin in mid-October, that means Thompson could miss at least the first five or six weeks.

Dub Nation can’t wait to watch Thompson knock down 3-pointers in a few months. Just don’t expect him to hit any no-look shots like he did Saturday.