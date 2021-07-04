klay-thompson-had-a-hilarious-exchange-with-james-wiseman-on-his-boat

With the NBA transitioning into the offseason, some players and teams have been enjoying themselves and unwinding after a stressful season that challenged everyone unlike any year in the past.

One player seemingly living his best life is Klay Thompson.

Of course, Thompson did not play this season with the Golden State Warriors while recovering from a torn right Achilles. But the five-time All-Star recently took a break from his rehab to take his boat out on the water. This time, he had a special guest: James Wiseman.

Thompson recently called out his teammate for not being out on his boat yet, and the second overall pick finally got out there with him. He recorded a video talking to Wiseman, and the exchange was quite hilarious.

“Got rook on the boat with me,” Thompson said. “He don’t know a damn thing, but I’m teaching him the ropes and what it is like to be a straight captain, baby.”

The two players haven’t had the opportunity to take the court together, but it looks as though they have developed a great relationship off of it. Wiseman dealt with a few obstacles this season, but the organization, by all accounts, did a great job of helping him out along the way.

Hopefully, we get more boat content from Thompson throughout the summer.

This post originally appeared on Rookie Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

