Kizz Daniel Secretly Tied The Knot?

Buga hitmaker Kizz Daniel has revealed how the song changed his life and that of his family making us wonder if he has secretly tied the knot without letting the online in-laws and lovers know about it.Kizz Daniel in a post disclosed that thanks to the earnings he got from Buga, he has been able to build a house for his wife and kids as he has always wanted and that brings us to the question of when he got married and to whom or he’s just calling his baby mama wife?

Kizz Daniel saying he bought a house for his wife and kids raises tons of questions in our minds because we know him to be a dad of two handsome and adorable twin boys but had no idea he is married yet he referred to the mother of his sons as his wife and that simply means he might have tied the knot secretly without letting us know.

Meanwhile, the multiple award-winning recording and performing artiste has taken to his official social media page to announce the completion and the official release date for his upcoming project produced by Blaise Beatz.

Captioned; ‘RTID (Rich Till I Die)’, the father of two who is currently on his ‘Afro Classic’ world tour took to his verified Instagram page on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 to share a snippet of the impending tune.

