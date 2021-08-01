Kitaria Fables Looks Like A Harvest Moon Action-RPG | Game Rant – GameRant

A new trailer for action-RPG Kitaria Fables is reinvigorating the conversation surrounding the upcoming farming, crafting, dungeon-crawling release. Originally announced nearly a year ago, and with its release date confirmed in May, Kitaria Fables publisher PQube Limited is making a push to build up some excitement for the game. The newest gameplay trailer showcases the diverse range of experiences that players will find in Kitaria Fables and Paw Village.

The new Kitaria Fables gameplay trailer delves into some of the progression that players will find in-game. It starts with an introduction to Paw Village, where the player will make their home. In Paw Village, the player will not just meet and perform tasks and quests for the villages, but also interact to get items, weapons, and more as necessary. This includes growing bonds with townsfolk and earning rewards through developing relationships.

The player will also have their own farm in Paw Village, where they can grow resources on their plot of land. Planting seeds will lead to harvestable crops that can later be crafted into helpful materials including provisions, tools and gear, or items that can be exchanged in town.

Outside of Paw Village, players will find adventure spread throughout the region. Kitaria Fables features a combo-driven combat system, which players will need to use to its full extent in order to defeat the diverse selection of enemies to be found while adventuring. This includes access to a book of spells that can deal massive damage, shift enemies around the battlefield, and apply various status effects.

There does seem to be a bit of story to Kitaria Fables, beyond the standard structure of earning more money, getting better loot, and other basic progression systems. The idea seems to be that Paw Village is under siege and its people at war, leaving it up to the player to restore peace. To do this, they have to gather the Lost Relics and the secrets behind them. How robust of a story Kitaria Fables has to offer remains to be seen.

Comparisons to other action-RPGs, such as the Rune Factory series or My Time at Portia, seem apt. This genre of life sim experiences like Animal Crossing and Stardew Valley crossing over with dungeon crawlers is increasingly popular. Some have even added multiplayer, like the upcoming MMORPG Palia. Kitaria Fables does offer 2-player local co-op, for those interested. Regardless, Kitaria Fables is the latest title in an increasingly popular genre of games. It’ll be interesting to see how well it stands out from the pack.

Kitaria Fables releases September 2 on PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

