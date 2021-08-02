- Kit Harington Talks Being a Dad, Plus: The ‘Game of Thrones’ Easter Egg in ‘Modern Love’ extratv
- Kit Harington’s favorite ‘Game of Thrones’ moment came during a pee break Entertainment Weekly News
- Kit Harington is “Really Happy” He Took a Step Back After ‘Game of Thrones’ SiriusXM
- ‘Game of Thrones’ Star Kit Harington Speaks out on HBO Spinoff Series ‘House of the Dragon’ PopCulture.com
- Kit Harington Opens Up About Becoming a Father During the Pandemic Just Jared
- View Full coverage on Google News